Originally published Jan. 5, 2016.

William Howett died in 1864, a casualty of the Civil War.

Thomas Parker died in 1967 in Vietnam.

Neither man’s body was ever recovered.

Now, 152 years after his death, Howett is remembered with a marker at Huntington’s Mt. Hope Cemetery. The marker was installed in November, thanks to the efforts of his great-niece.

And, 50 years after Parker’s death, a push is underway to remember him with a statue in Huntington’s Memorial Park.