Originally published Jan. 23, 2017.

On a gray Wednesday afternoon, 21 school kids were found hard at work — quietly — in the large fellowship hall of St. Peter’s First Community Church. They were doing their homework.

Not having a quiet, non-distractive place to do homework can make for a daunting situation that could potentially affect a student for his or her lifetime. Faulty or missed homework can lower grades, and academic grades can affect competition for scholarships, college choices and future job opportunities.