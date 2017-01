Originally published Dec. 26, 2016.

When Rev. Ron Rieder moved to Huntington in 1984, he did so begrudgingly.

After presiding over parishes in cities like Detroit, MI, and St. Paul, MN, he wasn’t thrilled that his new assignment happened to be in a small town.

When Rieder arrived at his new church, SS. Peter and Paul, his enthusiasm for the posting dipped even lower; the church and its accompanying school were in shambles.