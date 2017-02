Originally published Jan. 26, 2017.

A house sitting on a corner in Markle could help unlock the mysteries of long-ago forests in this part of the state.

“You all are making a big contribution to the tree ring desert in northern Indiana,” says Darrin Rubino.

Rubino is a botany professor from Hanover College, but it was his research side that brought him to the house in Markle on Saturday, Jan. 21.